Dalit youth found dead inside police station in UP, family says he was tortured, hanging staged

The case has been registered under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Policemen and family members of a minor girl were booked for murder and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after a Dalit youth was found hanging inside a room of Patti police station in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The youth was facing an abduction case filed by the girl’s father after two had allegedly eloped.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar suspended Patti SHO Anand Pal Singh and investigating officer Omkar Singh for alleged negligence in the discharge of their duties.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Patti Circle Officer Pradeep Singh, the girl’s father had lodged a case alleging that the youth had abducted his 17-year-old daughter with the intention of marrying her. The two belong to the same village. The girl was recovered from Ghaziabad and her statements were recorded before the police and a magistrate. “She stated that she had gone with the youth on her own volition and wanted to live with him. Since she is a minor, the law does not allow her to take this decision until she is a major,” Singh told The Indian Express.