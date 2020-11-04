Dalit village council member mowed down during morning walk, business partner held

Vijay Pratap Rawat, 40, was also a property dealer. He was killed over a dispute with his partner, Manoj Yadav, police said.

A 40-year-old Dalit village development council member was mowed down by an SUV in Lucknow on Tuesday while he was out on a morning walk. Police have arrested his business partner, saying the two were involved in a property dispute.

Another person allegedly involved in the murder was being identified, they added. Rawat was a member of the Village Development Council of Poornpur village where he lived, said police.

An FIR was filed at Mohanlalganj police station in Lucknow based on a complaint filed by Rawat’s wife, Rekha.

“My husband, Vijay Pratap Rawat, had gone out for a morning walk. When he reached near the Outer Ring Road, Manoj Yadav ran over an SUV pm him. He ran the SUV over him multiple times and shot him. After that, Manoj fled the spot with Lallu Yadav,” the FIR quoted Rekha’s complaint.

Rawat died on the spot, said a police officer.

Circle Officer, Mohanlalganj, Praveen Malik said the police were yet to ascertain if Lallu was involved in the murder.

“We arrested Manoj soon after the incident. His plan was to make the murder seem like an accident. The allegation that he shot two bullets at Rawat is also being checked because there were no gunshot injuries on his body. However, we did find two empty cartridges at the crime scene and are investigating if they were from the same pistol that was recovered from Manoj after his arrest,” said Malik.

“The victim and the accused used to work together and dealt in properties. A property-related dispute erupted after Manoj had bought a land in Rawat’s name. The land belonged to a Dalit and could only be bought by a member of that particular community. Rawat had apparently refused to transfer the property to Yadav, and this is why Yadav killed him.”

Police have lodged a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The post mortem report is awaited,” said a police officer.

Demanding arrest of the accused, Rawat’s family members protested on the highway near the village under the Mohanlalganj police station limits on Tuesday morning.

