Class XII student sexually assaulted and murdered in UP; minor relative detained

Police said the minor relative allegedly sexually assaulted her and then forced his friends to assault her as well. (Credits: Pexels)

A Class XII student was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, with her body found hanging from a tree in what police suspect was an attempt by the accused to stage the crime as a suicide.

Police said they suspect the involvement of three minors, including a distant relative. Circle Officer Amar Nath Gupta said he has been detained, while efforts are underway to trace the others.

The suspects are uneducated and come from farming backgrounds.

Police said both the victim, aged 19, and the juveniles are from the Dalit community.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, Brijnandan Rai, said the relative is a minor, while the exact age of the other two suspects will be confirmed once they are caught.