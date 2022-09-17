Dalit sisters’ death | Police: One of six arrested accused was not at crime scene

One of the six youths arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two Dalit minor sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri district was not present at the scene of crime, police said citing their preliminary probe into the case.

Officials said the youth, identified as Chhotu Gautam (20), has been booked for not informing the police about the murders as he was called up by the alleged killers to inform him of the girls’ death.

The six arrested accused — Junaid, Suhail, Hafizur Rehman, Chhote and Karimuddin besides Chhotu Gautam — were sent to jail on Thursday after they were produced in a court. All are in their early twenties, it is learnt.

“Chhotu will be chargesheeted under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” said Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman.

“Chottu had introduced the victims to two accused, Junaid and Suhail around six months back, the police claimed. “During the questioning, the accused said the two girls met them somewhere near the village. Junaid took the two girls on a motorcycle while Suhail and Hafizur followed them on foot,” said a police officer.

“It has been found that Junaid and Suhail raped the girls while Hafizur stood guard. Later, the girls entered into an argument with Junaid and Suhail as the two youths refused to marry them. The argument took an ugly turn when Suhail and Rehman strangulated the victims,” the officer added.

The police said soon after the girls died, the accused called up Chhotu and Karimuddin and asked them to reach the spot.

Advertisement

“The five hanged the bodies with a tree to make it look like suicide. Chhote and Karimuddin are accused of helping the others destroy evidence,” said the SP.