Dalit sisters’ death, farmers issues on Opposition agenda for monsoon session

As the Opposition gears up to raise issues like the alleged rape and murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri and farmers’ woes during the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was ready for discussion on all issues related to public welfare and development at an all-party and business advisory committee meeting convened on Sunday.

The monsoon session of the UP Assembly is set to begin from Monday and will conclude on September 23.

SP chief whip in the Assembly Manoj Kumar Pandey said he suggested that the government extend the session to at least 10 days. “During the session, SP will raise issues related to the common man like law and order, drought, flood, poverty and unemployment,” he added.

“The SP demanded that the state government stop the harassment of Opposition party members by lodging fake cases against them,” he added.

“We demanded that the government collect reports from district magistrates about the condition of farmers in drought-hit and flood-affected areas. We also want pensions and other perks given to former MLAs to be reviewed,” said the SP leader.

The party’s alliance partner RLD will opt for a joint strategy with the SP. RLD MLA from Budhana legislature group leader Rajpal Singh Baliyan said, “We will raise issues common to both parties like drought, inflation and, law and order. The recent Lakhimpur Kheri deaths will also be raised in the House.”

Meanwhile, SP MLAs and MLCs will be taking out a march from the party headquarters to the UP Assembly on the first day of the session to protest against issues like unemployment and inflation. SP president Akhilesh Yadav will be leading the march, party leaders said.

Speaking during the meeting, Adityanath said people have sent the members to the country’s biggest legislative Assembly with great faith. “It is our responsibility that we fulfil their expectations. With serious and effective discussion, our respect among the public will go up,” he said. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana sought cooperation from leaders. “Dialogue and positive discussion in the parliamentary system can strengthen the democracy,” he said

— With PTI inputs