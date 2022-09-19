scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Dalit sisters’ death, farmers issues on Opposition agenda for monsoon session

Govt ready to discuss issues related to public welfare, development, says CM

Lakhimpur Kheri, Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, Lakhimpur Kheri sisters murder, Lakhimpur Kheri sisters deaths, Yogi Adityanath, UP government, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsCM Yogi Adityanath addresses BJP legislators in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI

As the Opposition gears up to raise issues like the alleged rape and murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri and farmers’ woes during the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was ready for discussion on all issues related to public welfare and  development at an all-party and business advisory committee meeting convened on Sunday.

The monsoon session of the UP Assembly is set to begin from Monday and will conclude on September 23.

SP chief whip in the Assembly Manoj Kumar Pandey said he suggested that the government extend the session to at least 10 days. “During the session, SP will raise issues related to the common man like law and order, drought, flood, poverty and unemployment,” he added.

“The SP demanded that the state government stop the harassment of Opposition party members by lodging fake cases against them,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

“We demanded that the government collect reports from district magistrates about the condition of farmers in drought-hit and flood-affected areas. We also want pensions and other perks given to former MLAs to be reviewed,” said the SP leader.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The party’s alliance partner RLD will opt for a joint strategy with the SP. RLD MLA from Budhana legislature group leader Rajpal Singh Baliyan said, “We will raise issues common to both parties like drought, inflation and, law and order. The recent Lakhimpur Kheri deaths will also be raised in the House.”

Meanwhile, SP MLAs and MLCs will be taking out a march from the party headquarters to the UP Assembly on the first day of the session to protest against issues like unemployment and inflation. SP president Akhilesh Yadav will be leading the march, party leaders said.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Speaking during the meeting, Adityanath said people have sent the members to the country’s biggest legislative Assembly with great faith. “It is our responsibility that we fulfil their expectations. With serious and effective discussion, our respect among the public will go up,” he said. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana sought cooperation from leaders. “Dialogue and positive discussion in the parliamentary system can strengthen the democracy,” he said

More from Lucknow

— With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:36:36 am
Next Story

Woman dies by suicide after molestation bid, accused arrested: Police

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement