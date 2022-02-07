Dalit minor girl raped, killed in UP, 2 held: cops

Gonda police on Saturday arrested two youths for alleged gangrape and murder of a 17-year-old Dalit girl when she had gone out for some work. A third accused in the case is absconding.

Police said the main accused, against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was earlier announced, was arrested after a brief encounter. He suffered a bullet injury in the leg and is undergoing treatment, said police

According to police, they recovered the body of the minor girl in a field on Thursday night. “There were injury marks on her face. During preliminary examination, it was found that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed,” police said.

On the father’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on charges of gangrape and murder.

“With the help of surveillance, police came to know the involvement of the three men in the case. Later, in separate encounters, two accused were arrested,” said a police officer, adding that so far the accused don’t have any criminal history.

“One of those arrested is the girl’s neighbour, while another hails from a neighbouring village. One of the accused was known to the girl,” added the police officer.

The autopsy report said the girl was strangulated, said police.