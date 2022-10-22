scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Dalit man thrashed on suspicion of theft, 2 held

Two persons, identified as Rakesh Tewari and Saroj Bajpayee, were arrested. Rakesh, Saroj and the third accused,Radheshyam Mishra, who is at large, are members of a family. Police are making efforts to arrest him.

A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten up, his face blackened and head shaved in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district after he was suspected of stealing from a house.

The 30-year-old said, “I belong to a scheduled caste and I am a resident of Barkatan village in Bahraich. On October 18 around 2 pm, some people from the neighbouring village beat me up, passed casteist slurs, shaved my head and put black ink on my face at the village intersection. They did this because they suspected me of stealing. They also threatened to kill me.” The victim works as a daily wager in the village.

Bahraich ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, “A case was lodged and two people arrested. The family suspected that the victim stole some items from their house and beat him up. If there was suspicion of theft, they should have reported it to police. Investigation is on.”

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:14:01 am
