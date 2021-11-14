Dalit man ‘lynched’ in UP’s Chandauli; main accused held

A 22-YEAR-OLD Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death in Alinagar area of Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. On the victim’s father Brahmpal’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Alinagar police station against 10 named persons and several unidentified persons. The prime accused, Kamla Yadav, has been arrested, while raids were on to trace the others, said Chandauli Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal.

Police said the incident occurred in retaliation after a makeshift shop belonging to a member of the Yadav community was set ablaze two days ago. The community suspected the victim, Vishal Paswan, and his associates to be responsible for the incident. An argument allegedly ensued where Paswan was hit on the head with a stick. Police said Paswan fell unconscious and died soon after.



After Paswan’s death, the two communities allegedly clashed though no injuries were reported. The police intervened even as Paswan’s family kept his body on the road and raised slogans, demanding action against the accused. Local BJP MLA Sadhna Singh met Paswan’s family and assured them help.

According to the complaint by the victim’s father, Paswan received a call Saturday morning after which he went to the Taranpur crossing along with his neighbour Ajay Kumar alias Sheru. While Paswan was a native of Taranpur village, the accused are from the neighbouring Sikotia village.