Dalit man killing case: Bhim Army activists threaten to agitate

A day after a Dalit man was found dead, his family members accompanied by Bhartiya Kisan Union and Bhim Army activists on Sunday threatened to start an agitation demanding strict action against the killers and compensation for the kin of the deceased, police said.

The body of the 26-year-old, Poppin Kumar alias Pramukh, was found in an agricultural field in Lakhaan village of Muzaffar-nagar on Saturday, they said. Poppin used to work as a cane peeler and was recently hired by Naresh Singh (30) and Ravindra Kumar (34) for the job, police said.

“Poppin’s family members said that Naresh called Poppin to his home on Friday. Poppin didn’t return and his body was found the next day,” Chhitij Kumar, in charge of Titavi police station, told The Indian Express over phone.

Police lodged an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) and the SC/ST Act against Naresh and Ravindra. “We will make arrests after the post-mortem report. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the village,” said Chhitij. The deceased is survived by his wife, Sonia (23) and three minor children.

“Attacks on our caste members by those from the upper ca-stes are on the rise. We will launch an agitation if arrests are not made soon and adequate compensation is not given,” said Ajay Pal Paliwali, Bhim Army leader.

