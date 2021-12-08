Dalit man attacked in Uttar Pradesh; four booked

A 28-YEAR-OLD Dalit man was allegedly attacked with a knife by a village pradhan and his associates in Hardoi for allegedly supporting a rival of the pradhan in the panchayat election.

Police identified the victim as Manoj Kumar, a farmer, of Firozpur Khurd village. Manoj claimed to have suffered injuries on his nose, ears and legs.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday when Manoj was returning home from a market, police said.

An FIR was registered against four persons, including village pradhan Vivek Pandey — all belonging to upper caste — at the Sahabad police station. No arrests have been made yet.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said a search was on for the accused.

In his complaint, Manoj said that Vivek Pandey accosted and abused him for opposing him in the election. Manoj claimed that when he tried to escape, Vivek and his aides beat him up and also made casteist remarks against him. He also alleged that Vivek attacked him with a knife, after which the accused fled the spot.

Later, Manoj informed the police about the incident. Police sent him to a hospital for medical examination.

Police said the medical report pointed to “some injuries due to blunt object”.

On the basis of Manoj’s complaint, a case was registered against Vivek Pandey, Rajesh Pandey, Challu, and his unidentified brother under IPC sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police also invoked SC/ST Act against the accused.