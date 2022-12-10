scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Dalit lynched over theft bid suspicion, 30 booked: Police

Police said the man, who was wearing a saree, fell down while trying to flee. A number of villagers who reached the spot beat him up with sticks and he died on the spot, they added. They identified the deceased as Balram, who hailed from Mirzapur village. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Dalit lynched, Dalit lynching, UP Dalit lynched, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lakhimpur Kheri district, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsDuring preliminary investigation, the police found that Balram entered the house of one Ram Bhagan, allegedly with an intention to commit robbery. Ram Bhagan woke up and raised an alarm after spotting him, police said.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 38-YEAR-OLD Dalit man was beaten to death allegedly by local residents who suspected that he was a thief after he was caught when he entered a house in the “garb of a woman” at Chahlar village of Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, police said.

Police said the man, who was wearing a saree, fell down while trying to flee. A number of villagers who reached the spot beat him up with sticks and he died on the spot, they added. They identified the deceased as Balram, who hailed from Mirzapur village. The post-mortem report is awaited.

An FIR was registered against 30 unidentified persons at Isanagar police station, said police. No arrests have been made yet. “Balram has no criminal record. A probe is on,” said station house officer, Isanagar, Pankaj Tripathi. He added that Balram’s family was informed and they are yet to collect the body. Balram used to do odd jobs for a living, police said.

More from Lucknow

A senior police officer said it was possible that Balram had worn a saree to hide his identity. Balram’s father and brother have cases against them, added the officer. During preliminary investigation, the police found that Balram entered the house of one Ram Bhagan, allegedly with an intention to commit robbery. Ram Bhagan woke up and raised an alarm after spotting him, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:55:39 am
Next Story

India abstains from vote on US-led resolution at UNSC to allow aid to sanctioned entities

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close