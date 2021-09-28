Dalit labourer ‘beaten to death’

A 30-year-old Dalit labourer was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday night, nearly two weeks after he got a case registered against four persons for allegedly molesting his wife.

Police said that a group of 11 people, including the four named in the molestation case, attacked the Dalit man with sticks on Saturday night when he was sitting outside his house. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police added.

All the 11 accused are residents of the same village and one of them is the former pradhan of the village.

Read | UP Dalit man killed weeks after he filed molestation case

Circle Officer (Akbarpur) Arun Kumar Singh said raids are being conducted to trace the accused. According to the CO, police received information that a group of people have attacked a Dalit man with sticks and firearms outside his house. Earlier, on September 14, the Dalit man had got a case lodged against four persons for allegedly molesting his wife when she had gone to the field.

His wife’s statement has not been recorded so far, said Singh.

“During the preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that the 30-year-old labourer was known for picking up fights with people after getting drunk. Recently, a group of villagers had come to the police station and complained against him about his frequent fights,” the CO said.