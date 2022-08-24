Dalit girl student thrashed by former pradhan for not wearing uniform

BHADOHI police on Tuesday arrested a former village pradhan for allegedly thrashing and making casteist remarks on a minor Dalit girl for not wearing school uniform. The 14-year-old girl is a student of a government school. The girl’s mother alleged that former pradhan Manoj Dubey also sent her daughter back home in the middle of class.

According to police, Dubey came to school on Monday morning along with village pradhan Shakuntala to meet the staff members. “Dubey went to a classroom and found the girl wearing a colorful dress. When the girl failed to give a reply for not wearing the school uniform, he allegedly slapped her and made casteist remarks before sending her back home,” said a local police officer.

Later, the girl’s mother came to the police station and lodged a complaint against Dubey. The former pradhan has been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and under Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Dubey is known to be accompanying the village pradhan and looking after matters related to the gram panchayat, the police officer added.