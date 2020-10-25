Dalit girl shot dead in her home in UP, two detained

“So far, we have not found any evidence of harassment of the girl’s family,” said Circle Officer of the area.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was shot dead inside her house in Firozabad late Friday night. Police said they have detained two persons in connection with the murder.

According to police, the girl’s family has alleged that three persons — Manish Chaudhary, Gaurav Chakra, and Saupali Yadav — who were harassing them barged into their home around 11.45 on Friday night and shot her.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police have booked the three accused for murder, rioting and under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As per the FIR, the accused had threatened the girl’s father during an altercation, two weeks ago. “On October 22, my daughter was heading towards school when the accused stopped her

They misbehaved with her and told her that they would kill her. We were scared and we didn’t approach the police then. We tried to reason with them but they didn’t listen,” the FIR stated, quoting the girl’s father.

Police, however, said that there were “contradictions” in the sequence of events as narrated by the girl’s family.

“We inspected the spot… It appears that one of the gates of the house was open. The accused may have entered the house through it. There are contradictions in the family’s version. We have taken two accused in our custody. We are probing all the angles,” said district police chief Sachindra Patel.

According to the FIR, the girl was sleeping on the top floor of the house, while the family members were on the rooftop when they heard the sound of the gunshots.

“So far, we have not found any evidence of harassment of the girl’s family,” said Circle Officer of the area.

The postmortem report is awaited.

