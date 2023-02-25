Dalit girl found dead in Unnao, kin allege rape and murder

THE BODY of a teenaged Dalit girl bearing serious injury marks was found lying on a road in Unnao district, police said on Friday.

The girl’s family has alleged that she was murdered after being abducted and gangraped by unidentified persons. The family refused to conduct the final rites on Friday. However, police denied the allegations and claimed that the death occurred after the girl was “run over by a heavy vehicle.”

The body was badly crushed and the family claimed to have identified the girl through ear-rings and clothes. On Friday, the police handed over her mortal remains to the family after autopsy. The autopsy report pointed to “accidental injuries,” police said.

“We have decided not to conduct the final rites till the accused are arrested. Police are making a false claim. My sister was abducted from our house at night when we were asleep. The assailants raped and later killed her,” alleged the girl’s brother.

The police said they have not yet found any evidence suggesting that victim was abducted, raped or murdered.