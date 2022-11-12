scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Dalit girl found dead at home, police file FIR for rape-murder

According to police, the body was found by her younger sister and brother when they returned home from school. The girls' parents – the father works in a government school and the mother at a community centre – were not at home at the time of the incident.

The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 376-A (person committing rape and inflicting injury, which causes death) and 302 (murder). No one has been arrested yet.

An 18-year-old Dalit girl was found dead in her home in Unnao on Thursday afternoon with injuries in her private parts and some of her clothes removed, police said.

Based on the family's complaint, two neighbours, a Dalit man and a woman, have been booked

The FIR has been filed  under IPC sections 376-A (person committing rape and inflicting injury, which causes death) and 302 (murder). No one has been arrested yet.“There were injuries on her private parts… The post-mortem report stated that death was caused by shock and haemorrhage,” Additional SP  Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

“We are sure that the two named in the FIR were involved in the crime. They were jealous of our family,” said her younger brother.

