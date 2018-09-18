Dalit girl dies hours after ‘sexual assault’; police suspect she had poison

The girl informed her parents about the assault and her mother then filed a complaint. (Representational Image) The girl informed her parents about the assault and her mother then filed a complaint. (Representational Image)

A 13-year-old Dalit girl died at the district hospital in Bulandshahr hours after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth on Sunday. Police suspect she consumed poison after the alleged assault. The 21-year-old youth has been arrested. While the autopsy report did not confirm cause of death, the viscera was preserved for testing.

“The incident occurred at around 3 am when, as per the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused came to the victim’s house and called her to come outside. When the girl came out, the youth took her to his house around 300 metres away and sexually assaulted her. At around 5 am, the youth asked his aunt to drop the girl to her house. The girl informed her parents about the assault and her mother then filed a complaint,” said Yogendra Singh, station house officer of the locat police station. He also claimed that the girl and the accused had known each other for some time.

Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, circle officer of Dibai area, said, “Later in the day, when the girl complained of uneasiness, she was admitted to the community health centre (CHC) and later referred to the district hospital. By the time she was taken to the hospital, her body had turned blue. We suspect she consumed something poisonous. She died at around 10.30 pm at the district hospital. The post-mortem report did not confirm cause of death. The viscera has been preserved for further tests. In her statement recorded before the police, she had said that she was sexually assaulted by the accused. Vaginal swab has been taken for lab test. The accused was sent to jail on Monday.”

The FIR was initially registered under the IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After her death, the charge of murder was added to the FIR.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App