Dalit gangrape survivor raped: Constable who helped accused SHO flee held

A police constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old Dalit gangrape survivor inside a police station in Lalitpur on April 26. Police said the accused constable had helped the prime accused — the SHO of the police station — escape.

The accused SHO was arrested on May 4 from Prayagraj, a day after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly raping the girl inside the police when she had gone to lodge a case against four youths, who had allegedly kidnapped and gangraped her.

“During our investigation, we learnt that after the FIR was registered, the SHO with the help of the constable fled Lalitpur. The constable contacted his friend in Mahoba and requested to arrange a car for the SHO. Three other persons arrested include two brothers, who own the car, and a driver,” said an SIT officer, which was formed to investigate the case.

So far, police have arrested 12 people, including two women and the SHO, in the case.

Initially, the police had lodged a case against six people, including the SHO and the girl’s 43-year-old aunt, after the incident came to light. According to the police, the girl’s mother, in her complaint, said that four men allegedly kidnapped her daughter on April 22 and took her to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. It stated that they stayed in Bhopal for three days when the girl was allegedly raped.

According to the complaint, the men allegedly left the girl at the police station on April 26, following which the police handed her over to her aunt. The complaint stated that a day later, the police called the girl to the police station to record her statement — and that in the evening, the aunt took her to the SHO’s room where he allegedly raped her.