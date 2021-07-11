Dalit family attacked in Chandauli, hut set on fire: FIR filed after video goes viral, four arrested

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, but the FIR was filed after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Four men belonging to an upper caste were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking a Dalit family and setting their house ablaze over a land dispute at Barthara Khurd village in Chandauli district.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, but the FIR was filed after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Complainant Vejanti Devi alleged that the accused thrashed her son and other family members and set her hut on fire, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Dayaram. No one sustained serious injuries.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station against six people on various charges, in cluding rioting, criminal intimidation and house-trespass after preparation for hurt or wrongful restraint. Dayaram said the arrested four accused had been identified as Nitesh, Rohit, Anand and Avinash — all in their 20s. Raids were being conducted to trace the rest, said police.

The video of the purported incident shows a few men carrying sticks and threatening people. A police team rushed to the village and contacted the victim’s family.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ashok Mishra said the land dispute had been brewing between Devi and the accused. Devi’s house is next to the farm land owned by the accused. They accused the Dalit family of throwing waste in their field, he added.

On Thursday afternoon, an altercation took place after the victim’s cow entered the farm land. The situation took an ugly turn after the accused thrashed the victim’s family, said Circle Officer, City, Ramvir Singh.

Singh claimed that the victim did not come to the police station to get the FIR filed. “After the video, the police approached the family and convinced them to lodge a case,” said Singh.

On Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked the BJP government: “Like Azamgarh, a Dalit’s house at Barthara Khurd village in Chandauli was razed and the attackers oppressed them. Is this their Dalit love? And the sad thing is that Dalit ministers at Central and UP governments are silent. Why? This is a matter of concern.”