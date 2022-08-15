Dalit boy’s death case: Mayawati seeks President’s rule in Rajasthan

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday demanded that President’s Rule be imposed in Rajasthan and the Congress-led state government “be dismissed” following the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy after he was allegedly beaten up a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for upper caste people.

“A nine-year-old Dalit student of a private school at Surana in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was brutally thrashed by a teacher with casteist mindset — who himself belongs to upper caste – after the student drank water from a pot. Yesterday, he died during treatment. No amount of condemnation of this painful incident is less,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“Such painful casteist incidents happen often in Rajasthan. This incident clearly shows that the Congress government there has completely failed in protecting the life and dignity of people, especially the Dalits, tribals and the deprived. Therefore, it would be better if this government (of Rajasthan) is dismissed and President’s Rule is imposed,” the former Uttar Pradesh chIef minister said in another tweet.

As per reports, Indra Kumar Meghwal (9), who was studying in a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, was allegedly beaten up on July 20 and he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.