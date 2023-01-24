Dalit boy found dead in UP’s Budaun; family alleges he was killed over property dispute

A 10-year-old Dalit boy was found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district with his family alleging that he was killed by three upper caste men over a property dispute. However, the police said no injury marks have been found on the boy’s body in the post-mortem examination, and that his viscera has been preserved for further examination.

A case has been lodged at the Islam Nagar police station under the Indian Penal Code’s section for murder and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police said on Tuesday the boy went missing on Sunday and his body was recovered in the night. The boy was identified as Gurjeet, a student of Class 3.

Budaun Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddharth Verma told The Indian Express, “The body of a boy was recovered in Rafatpur village and a case was lodged based on a complaint from his grandfather. In the complaint, three people were named. A post-mortem examination was conducted and in its report, no injuries have been shown on the body and the neck also doesn’t have any injuries to establish that he was strangled. A panel of doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination and viscera has been preserved for further investigation.”

“In the complaint, his grandfather Omkar Singh has named three persons. It has been alleged that the three named persons had encroached on some land. It has been stated that the boy’s father Name Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the election for village head, was helping the people whose land was encroached on by the accused, and that the alleged murder was a result of the enmity over this land dispute,” said Verma.

The police have identified the three accused as Matru Singh, Munesh Singh and Sher Singh. “All three are absconding,” said a police officer.

A senior police officer said they “have found some leads, and that the case will be worked out very soon”. “We can’t disclose details of the probe, but as soon as we reach a conclusion, we will share the details,” said the officer.