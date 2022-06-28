Dacoit on the run for two decades arrested in UP

The Auraiya police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a dacoit, who was absconding for over two decades and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Chela Singh (68), a member of the notorious Lalaram gang involved in several heinous crimes, including kidnapping, was nabbed when he came to his native place Bhason to meet his family members on Saturday.

Ayana police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said, “During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that Chela Singh was living in Chitrakoot with a fake identity. He was staying there as Brijmohan Das. We also recovered a fake PAN card, voter identity card and a ration card in the name of Brijmohan Das from him.”

As per the police records, Chela has 21 cases against him, including that of kidnapping for ransom. The UP police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on him in 2015, said an official.

The police suspect that Chela could also be involved in the kidnapping of slain former MP and dacoit Phoolan Devi before the 1981 Behmai incident. Phoolan and her associates were booked for killing 21 Thakurs in the Behmai incident.

The police said after Lalaram and other gang members were killed, Chela fled from the ravines and started living at a ashram in Madhya Pradesh. Later, he shifted to another ashram in Chitrakoot.

Chela was not feeling well for the last few months and had requested others at the ashram to take him to his native place in Auraiya. When he reached Auraiya, his family and locals identified him only after he narrated everything to them.

After a tip, police rushed to the village and arrested him.