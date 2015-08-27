DA case against Amitabh Thakur: Lokayukta recommends CBI probe

IPS officer Amitabh Thakur (Source: Twitter/ @ANI_news) IPS officer Amitabh Thakur (Source: Twitter/ @ANI_news)

State Lokayukta N K Mehrotra has recommended a CBI probe into the disproportionate assets case against suspended IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.

“I have submitted a report seeking an inquiry against him (Amitabh Thakur) by a central agency — it could be either the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” Mehrotra told The Indian Express.

Thakur, however, termed the matter as a “one-sided probe”. “I do not have any problem with a CBI probe but the state government might find it difficult to hand over the matter to CBI, rather than to the Vigilance, as a CBI inquiry will be independent and truthful,” he added. Earlier, Thakur had moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the Lokayukta’s investigation against him.

While hearing Thakur’s plea on Wednesday, the Lokayukta told the court that the investigation was completed on August 24 and a report has been sent to the government. Following this, the HC said as the investigation was complete, the petition loses its relevance but Thakur can still challenge the probe report.

The IPS officer had accused the Lokayukta of “illegally interfering in civil disputes relating to wife Nutan Thakur” and his parents’ properties. Thakur had claimed that Mehrotra had “personal grudge” against him, as his wife had not only filed complaints against state ministers Azam Khan and Gayatri Prajapati, but also regarding the misuse of “public helicopter” by the Lokayukta.

While questioning “the hurried manner in which the probe was completed, Thakur had said: “It is unfortunate that such an august post has been reduced to such dismal levels.”

Last month, the government had suspended Thakur days after he made public an audio recording allegedly of SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, threatening him to mend ways or suffer the consequences.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App