Cyber café owner among 7 booked for ‘gangraping’ minor in Bareilly

On April 2, the girl was on her way to a madrasa when another youth intercepted her and insisted she meet the person with whom she knew, police said, adding he threatened that the video would be uploaded online if she refused to comply.

An FIR has been registered against seven persons, including the owner of a cyber café, for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district by threatening to circulate an objectionable video of her, police said.

The alleged incident took place in the cyber café on April 2 when the teenaged victim was called to meet a youth she was acquainted with, they added.

She was previously assaulted by the youth, but had not lodged a complaint at the time due to fear of social stigma, it was claimed in the police complaint. The youth had allegedly recorded a video of the incident and used it to threaten and coerce the victim, it was alleged.