Cyber café owner among 7 booked for ‘gangraping’ minor in Bareilly

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An FIR has been registered against seven persons, including the owner of a cyber café, for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district by threatening to circulate an objectionable video of her, police said.
The alleged incident took place in the cyber café on April 2 when the teenaged victim was called to meet a youth she was acquainted with, they added.
She was previously assaulted by the youth, but had not lodged a complaint at the time due to fear of social stigma, it was claimed in the police complaint. The youth had allegedly recorded a video of the incident and used it to threaten and coerce the victim, it was alleged.
The incident came to light after the victim’s condition deteriorated days after the alleged gangrape. She disclosed the purported episode when questioned by her family who then approached the police to file a case, officials said.
“The case has been registered against seven persons, including six by name. All the accused are in their twenties,” a police official said.
No one has been arrested so far and they are collecting evidence in the case, the official said, adding that raids were on to trace the accused named in the FIR.
The first alleged assault took place in a room near the café on March 19 when the accused who knew the victim recorded the act.
He later threatened to circulate the video if she disclosed the incident to anyone, and continued to intimidate her thereafter, police said.
On April 2, the girl was on her way to a madrasa when another youth intercepted her and insisted she meet the person with whom she knew, police said, adding he threatened that the video would be uploaded online if she refused to comply.
Fearing the threat, the girl accompanied him on a motorcycle to the café, where she was gang-raped by the accused, police added.
The case has been registered under charges of gang-rape, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
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