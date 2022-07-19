‘Custodial death’ of youth: 7 RPF men booked for murder

Seven personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been booked for murder for the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old man in Amroha.

According to Amroha police, the family of Vineet Kumar lodged a complaint alleging that they found his body with injury marks near a railway track on Sunday morning, hours after he was picked by an RPF team for theft.

“We registered the FIR and started our probe. In the initial investigation, we found that Vineet was picked by a group of RPF personnel on Saturday afternoon. We have informed the concerned RPF authorities and they have suspended the seven personnel,” said Amroha Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh.

Vineet’s father, Harkishan, said that his son worked as a helper at a cowshed and knew the job of submersible pumps boring. “Vineet had recently worked with a group of men who planted a submersible boring at a house near the RPF police post. He was accused of theft and the RPF men took him away,” Harkishan said.

Vineet’s younger brother Manoj said: “My brother did not return home late Saturday night. When we went to the RPF post to enquire about him, we were told that they have no one in their custody. My brother was beaten in custody and his body was later thrown on the railway tracks,” said Manoj.

Those named in the FIR include RPF personnel Virendra Singh Bisht, Sanju, Usman, Diwakar and Devendra Thakur.