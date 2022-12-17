scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Custodial death: After S-I’s arrest, probe transferred to Kannauj police

According to police, the victim Balwant Singh was picked up for questioning on December 12 in connection with a robbery case. His family claimed that they came to know a day later that he had died in a hospital.

According to police, the victim Balwant Singh was picked up for questioning on December 12 in connection with a robbery case.

A day after a sub-inspector was arrested following the death of a 27-year-old businessman in police custody in Kanpur Dehat district, the investigation of the case was transferred to Kannauj police on Friday.

“Following a directive from Uttar Pradesh DGP headquarters, the case was transferred to Kannauj police. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case will be headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank official, ” said Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Suniti. She also said that the investigation would be supervised by the Superintendent of Police, Kannauj.

“The Kanpur Dehat police would be providing all help to the SIT in investigating the case. We have handed over all documents related to the case to the SIT team today,” she added.

On Thursday, Kanpur Dehat police arrested the former in-charge of the district police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with the case. “We have arrested S-I Prashant Gautam,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Ghanshyam (who goes by his first name).

Gautam was named along with four other policemen – including the Station House Officers of Shivli and Rania police stations Rajesh Kumar Singh and Shiv Prakash Singh respectively – and an unidentified doctor in the murder FIR registered in the case.

The ASP said, “Balwant’s postmortem report stated that his death occurred because of shock and haemorrhage due to ante mortem injuries. The report also stated that there were 22 injuries on the body. “

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:35:24 am
