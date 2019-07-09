Curbing Lynching: Certificates to be issued for cattle transport in UP

In order to curb incidents of mob lynching, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the Gau Sewa Aayog to issue certificates for transportation of cattle.

Advertising

At a meeting of the Commission held in Lucknow, the Chief Minister instructed that if a person takes cows from one place to another then “Gau Sewa Aayog should provide him the certificate and take responsibility of his security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not happen”, a government spokesperson said.

The chief minister also directed the Aayog officials to stop cow smuggling and asked them to inspect cow shelters.

In order to tackle the problem of stray cattle, the Chief Minister also directed that if a farmer has two cows and is not using them commercially, then the government would give him Rs 30 per day for the fodder of each cow. To undertake this plan, a pilot project in Bundelkhand region will be launched, the spokesperson said.

Advertising

Adityanath also directed the officials to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

Instructions were also given to work on improving the breeds of cattle.