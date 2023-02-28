Curbing dog menace: 50,000 sterilization surgeries of street dogs completed in Lucknow

Humane Society International – India (HSI) announced the successful completion of 50,000 sterilization surgeries of street dogs in Lucknow, under the city’s first-ever street dog management program, on February 28. The day is also celebrated as World Spay Day.

HSI launched the program in 2019, in collaboration with Lucknow Municipal Corporation, aiming to humanely manage the city’s growing dog population.

“A large population of unsterilized dogs contributes to ongoing dog-related complaints and requests for help from the local community,” says Dr Arvindkumar Rao, additional municipal commissioner at Lucknow Nagar Nigam. “Achieving 50,000 surgeries using high-quality protocols is a great achievement to ensure better dog welfare in the city.”

The program included spaying/neutering, rabies vaccination, community engagement, and data collection for success. (Express Photo) The program included spaying/neutering, rabies vaccination, community engagement, and data collection for success. (Express Photo)

A survey conducted by HSI in 2019, found that Lucknow is home to about 75,000 stray dogs. Thus, the organisation launched a multifaceted dog population management program to decrease stray pet populations through spaying/neutering and to ensure peaceful coexistence between dogs and people.

The program involved traditional aspects of dog management including high-volume, high- quality spay/neuter and rabies vaccination, coupled with intensive community engagement and ongoing data collection to ensure the success of the programs.

Apart from Lucknow, HSI has been large-scale street dog management programs in cities like Jamshedpur, Hissar (Haryana), Noida, Mallapuram, and Dindigul, sterlizing over 250,000 dogs across the country since 2013.