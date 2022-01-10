Curb rising misuse of religion during polls: Mayawati to Election Commission

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern about the “increasing” use of religion in politics during elections and asked the Election Commission (EC) to curb it. The former chief minister claimed that the BJP, the ruling party, would not be able to win next month’s elections without misusing government machinery and manipulating voting machines.

The BSP chief’s comments came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the elections would be one of “80 per cent versus 20 per cent”, alluding to the state’s religious demographic composition.

“In the past few years, during the elections, there have been attempts to derive electoral advantage using religion. This affects the election and the entire country is worried about this,” Mayawati told reporters before chairing a meeting to shortlist her party’s candidates for the elections.

Mayawati said the habit of misusing power and religion for political gains had increased during elections in the past few years. She demanded strict action against those who attempt to do so. “The Election Commission should take serious steps to curb the narrow politics of selfishness as was evident in the past few years,” she added.

The BSP president claimed that the BJP would lose the upcoming elections if there was “no misuse of government machinery” or “discrepancies in EVMs”. She appealed to the poll body to ensure that Dalits and other weaker sections cast their votes at sensitive polling booths.

Continuing her criticism of the BJP, Mayawati said a “jungle raaj” of criminal elements prevailed under the current BJP government, and a particular section of upper castes that had voted for the saffron party in large numbers in the last elections was most upset with it.

“Owing to the biased approach of the [BJP] government, a ‘jungle raj’ of criminals is prevailing. Due to this, people of every caste and section are feeling very sad. A section of the upper caste, which had in the previous elections voted enthusiastically for the BJP, is feeling very sad,” she added.

Taking at the Samajwadi Party (SP) without naming it, the former chief minister said parties that were inducting leaders expelled by others were dreaming of winning 400 seats. “In the state, there is a party, which is dreaming of bagging 400 out of 403 seats [of the UP legislative assembly] by banking on people who have been expelled from other parties and allying with other parties. But their dream will get shattered on March 10 when the BSP will form the government with a majority,” she said.

Mayawati urged people to be wary of “alluring poll manifestoes of rival parties”, and said they must not be carried away by promises of freebies. She also asked people not to be misled by survey agencies that would rule the party “out of the race”. “In the 2007 polls, the BSP was kept out of the poll race and it was shown that the SP and BJP were in the contest. However, when the results came, these parties were much behind us,” Mayawati said, adding that the 2007 situation would be replicated this time. — With PTI