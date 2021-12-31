18 arrested for teacher ‘paper leak’, gang active for 4-5 yrs: Cops

Noida police on Thursday arrested 18 people, including an ASI in Delhi Police, in connection with a paper leak for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Police are investigating if the leaked paper had the same set of questions asked in the test.

A day before the CTET examination, some candidates were staying in a Noida hotel though their centres were at other places, police said.

“We came to know that a few candidates had been staying in Noida despite the fact that their centers were far away. This aroused suspicion and it was found that candidates along with mediators were attempting to cheat. It is possible that the exam paper was shown to them in advance, but it can only be confirmed after due investigation,” said Rajesh S, DCP of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

At least eight of the accused had been working as mediators for the past four-five years and charged Rs 3 lakh per candidate.

One of the accused identified as Bhawani Sharma had worked for CRPF while another accused, Shivram, is working for the central force. Another accused, Vikas, is a 2006-batch ASI in Delhi police. According to police, accused Sunil Sharma, Ram Avtar, Rajesh, Bhawani Sharma, Ravi and Ankit checked into a hotel in Noida. The arrested candidates told police that they were “handed over the CTET paper”.