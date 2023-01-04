Crushing season on, govt yet to announce hike in cane SAP; RLD launches campaign

More than two months into the sugarcane crushing cycle, the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to announce the State Advised Price (SAP) for the crop for the ongoing 2022-23 season. Officials said the government has started paying cane farmers according to the SAP fixed for the previous crushing season.

Sources in the government said any hike in the SAP for sugarcane was unlikely in the current crushing season.

“A hike is expected in the 2023-24 crushing season — ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections,” said a senior government functionary, adding that the SAP for sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh was the third highest in the country after Haryana and Punjab.

“Crushing has begun in the mills and payments are being made according to the SAP decided for the 2021-22 season. If the government still decides to increase the SAP over the next few days, it will be announced and farmers will also be paid arrears for the revised rates,” said a Sugar Industry and Cane Development department official.

The last time the Uttar Pradesh government announced a hike in the SAP for sugarcane was in September, 2021 — over a month before the crushing season started and ahead of the Uttar Assembly elections that were held in March 2022.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had then announced an increase of Rs 25 per quintal in the SAP.

After the hike, the revised SAP was Rs 350 per quintal for the early variety of sugarcane, Rs 340 per quintal for the general variety and Rs 335 per quintal rejected variety.

Advertisement

In December 2022, a delegation of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical), a farmers’ organisation, had met Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and urged him to announce the SAP for sugarcane with a hike of Rs 50 per quintal vis-a-vis the SAP of the previous season.

BKU (A) state president Hari Nam Singh Verma said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto had promised to increase the SAP for sugarcane. “But, the SAP has not been announced yet and the payment to farmers is being made according to the previous crushing season’s rates. The BKU (A) will soon launch an agitation demanding that the BJP government fulfill the promises it made in its manifesto,” he added.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which counts west UP’s sugarcane farmers among its support base, has launched a “kisan sandesh abhiyan” to send letters signed by sugarcane farmers to the chief minister demanding the announcement of the SAP.

Advertisement

“There is a target to send over one lakh letters to the chief minister and almost 10,000 letters have already been sent. The state government must clarify at which rate it is purchasing the crop from farmers,” said RLD state spokesperson Ved Prakash Shastri.

According to the data shared by the Sugar Industry and Cane Development department on its website on Tuesday, over 356 lakh tonnes of sugarcane has been crushed in the mills in the state so far, producing 32.20 lakh tonnes of sugar.

A payment of Rs 6,343 crore has been made against the crop procured from farmers as on January 3, the website states.

During the 2021-22 season, over 1,016 lakh tonnes of sugarcane was crushed against a payment of Rs 3,3421 crore.

Also, 102 lakh tonnes of sugar was produced during the crushing season.