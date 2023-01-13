scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Criminal wanted in over 2 dozen cases killed in encounter: Police

Sajan alias Kallu, 34, facing more than two dozen cases in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, was also involved in dacoity at the house of SP leader Shrawan Choudhary in Meerut's Ganganagar area last November, said police.      

Meerut news, Meerut police, encounter case, encounter death, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairs
Meerut police on Thursday said they have killed a wanted criminal in an encounter in Kankarkhera area of the district.

Sajan alias Kallu, 34, facing more than two dozen cases in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, was also involved in dacoity at the house of SP leader Shrawan Choudhary in Meerut’s Ganganagar area last November, said police.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Sajan.

“We have arrested most of those involved in the dacoity case, but Sajan was absconding since our investigations revealed that he too was involved in it. Acting on a tip-off on Thursday morning, we laid a trap to catch Sajan in Kankarkhera area. When he found himself surrounded by police, he opened fire. We fired back. He received three bullets and one hit his chest,” said Superintendent of Police (Meerut City) Piyush Kumar Singh. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

