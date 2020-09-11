Criminal, on the run since 1983, held in Mathura

Mathura SP (Crime) Radhey Shyam Rai said Raghu Nath was arrested on Thursday by a police team from Govardhan police station in Mathura.

The Mathura police on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal, who had been at large since 1983 after a case of looting was registered against him in Aligarh district. The wanted accused, Raghu Nath (59), was living in a village under the Govardhan police station area in Mathura under a false name and identity for several years, police said.

He was arrested by Mathura police after a police informer from Aligarh, where the accused hails from, tipped them off regarding his presence in Mathura. Raghu Nath, who had taken up the name of ‘Swami’, also carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head in connection with the looting case in Mathura.

He had allegedly stolen a bank manager’s motorcycle with two other accomplices in Naujheel area of Mathura in 1983, police said.

He is facing several other pending cases in Aligarh district too, police said.

According to the police, while the other two accused, Bhagwati and Hari Gosai, were caught earlier with the motorbike in their possession, Raghu Nath was evading arrest since then.

Mathura SP (Crime) Radhey Shyam Rai said Raghu Nath was arrested on Thursday by a police team from Govardhan police station in Mathura. “He was living here alone,” said Rai.

“He was booked in the looting case in Mathura’s Naujheel police station in 1983. He hails from Aligarh’s Tappal town. A police informer from Aligarh had tipped us off over the phone two months ago that Raghu Nath is in Mathura. Our informer knew him before he committed the crime in 1983. We kept vigil on him and monitored his movements for the past two months to be certain,” said Rai. with PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd