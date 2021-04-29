Criminal killed in Mau encounter, say police

Mirzapur and Varanasi police were also looking for him in robbery cases, they said.

Mau police on Wednesday said that they have gunned down a history-sheeter in an encounter at a village in Sarai Lakhansi area of the district. Vinod Yadav alias Lalu Yadav, against whom a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced, had 82 cases against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and robbery, said Superintendent of Police (Mau) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan.

Police said that Yadav was involved in the murder of RTI activist Bal Govind Singh and cases of loot in Jaunpur and Bhadohi. Mirzapur and Varanasi police were also looking for him in robbery cases, they said.

According to police, they received about his location around 2.00 am on Wednesday and a team was sent to Bhavreypur village. “On seeing the police team, the miscreants opened fire while trying to escape. Police also fired in which Lalu Yadav got injured. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His associate managed to escape from the spot,” said a senior police officer, adding that no policeman was injured during the encounter.

Police also claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from Yadav’s possession.