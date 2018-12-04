Criminal beaten to death by locals after fight in Meerut: Cops

A 30-year-old criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was beaten to death, while his accomplice suffered injuries following a fight with three locals at Bhatipur village under in Meerut late Sunday evening, police said. The deceased, Satish Singh alias Ghoda, had nearly 21 cases lodged against him in three police stations in the district.

“Beside other cases, both Satish and Anil (28) are accused of shooting at a police party in Kithore on November 20,” said Rajesh Kumar, SP (rural).

The criminals were having alcohol with Chandrapal Kumar (50), a resident of Bhatipur village, on Sunday evening when they had a heated argument on an issue which soon turned violent. Chandrapal then called his brother, Anand (45) and his son, Jaykant (28) to the spot who allegedly beat up Satish and his aide with iron roads and sharp-edged weapons, police said.

The criminals somehow managed to escape from the spot. “However, at around 9pm, Satish, along with Anil and two others, in an inebriated state, allegedly attacked Chandrapal at his home. We have been told that they even misbehaved with the women in the family following which the male members allegedly hit Satish and Anil with sharp-edged weapons,” said Prem Chand Sharma, in-charge of Kithore police station.

Satish and Anil were rushed to a Meerut hospital where the former was declared brought dead, while Anil was admitted in a critical condition. “Satish’s wife, Lalita (25) has lodged an FIR against Chandrapal and his family. No arrests have been made so far,” Sharma said.