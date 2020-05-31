Criminal arrested for holding ‘dance event’, policeman suspended

A history-sheeter has been arrested and 20 unidentified people booked for allegedly organising a dance programme at his house in Aligarh in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational Image) A history-sheeter has been arrested and 20 unidentified people booked for allegedly organising a dance programme at his house in Aligarh in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational Image)

A history-sheeter has been arrested and 20 unidentified people booked for allegedly organising a dance programme at his house in Aligarh in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. A policeman has been suspended for negligence of duty.

The event was organized in Sarai Sultani locality under the Sasani Gate police station area, which was a coronavirus hot spot until a few days ago after a person was found to be infected, on May 25.

Aligarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G suspended Sarai Sultani police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Ashish Kumar for negligence and ordered an inquiry by Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek.

On the basis of preliminary inquiry, a FIR has been lodged against Zahir and 20 unidentified people at Sasani Gate police station.Sasani Gate Station House Officer Javed Khan said Zahir was produced before a local court in Aligarh which sent him to judicial custody. He added that police were trying to identity of other accused.

According to Khan, a video went viral on Wednesday in which people were seen violating the lock down order by watching a dance programme.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted and police came to know that dance programme was organised by Zahir at his residence. He admitted to have organised the dance programme on May 25 in which his relatives were present. He also told police that his son Shanu’s marriage is scheduled for May 31, said Khan.

In his statement to police, Zahir claimed that he was not aware of the lockdown rules.

A case was lodged against Zahir and others under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule). Police also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. Police also booked Zahir under IPC section 294 (obscene acts and songs).

Sasani Gate Circle Officer Vishal Pandey said Zahir was a history-sheeter with at least eight cases registered against him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd