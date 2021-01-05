Crematorium Roof Collapse: Mayawati demands time-bound probe, Akhilesh says BJP’s corruption to be blamed

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in the state over the roof collapse at a crematorium in Ghaziabad that left 24 people dead. Blaming “corruption in the BJP government” for the tragedy, Akhilesh demanded the government to give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each of the families of the deceased instead of Rs 2 lakh announced by the Chief Minister on Sunday. He also demanded a government job for each family.

“Little those who died knew that the roof they were standing beneath was made of sand. The BJP made that roof of sand. What can you expect from those who loot the money for burial grounds and crematorium? If someone is responsible for those deaths, then is the BJP government,” he said.

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the deaths in the roof collapse at the cremation ground in Muradnagar, and demanded that the government give stringent punishment to the guilty after conducting a timely probe.

“The UP government should conduct a timely and genuine probe, and the guilty persons should be given strict punishment. In other words, no one should be shielded, and the aggrieved families should be given appropriate financial assistance,” she tweeted. —With PTI