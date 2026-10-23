Cow suspected of rabies dies, nearly 500 in UP village get vaccines

Nearly 500 people in a Gorakhpur village received the anti-rabies vaccine after consuming panchamrit and tea made with milk from a cow suspected of having rabies.

According to locals, a government veterinary doctor suspected the cow may have contracted the disease after a dog bite. The animal died on October 20.

The same, around 70 villagers travelled nearly 11 km to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gola for their first dose of the vaccine. The following day, the health department set up a vaccination camp in the village, where more than 450 people received the first dose.

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“Teams from the district headquarters and Lucknow have arrived to assess the situation and reassure residents, many of whom are gripped by panic,” said Dr Amrendra Thakur, medical superintendent of the CHC in Gola.