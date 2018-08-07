‘Cow slaughter’ in Bhadohi: FIR lodged, three detained

Police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams were deployed in the area to maintain peace after angry villagers blocked the Bhadohi-Durgaganj road, demanding strict against those behind the cow’s killing. (Representational Image) Police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams were deployed in the area to maintain peace after angry villagers blocked the Bhadohi-Durgaganj road, demanding strict against those behind the cow’s killing. (Representational Image)

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons Monday for allegedly slaughtering a cow at a village in Bhadohi. Three suspects have been detained by the police for questioning.

Police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams were deployed in the area to maintain peace after angry villagers blocked the Bhadohi-Durgaganj road, demanding strict against those behind the cow’s killing. Police recovered a sharp-edged weapon from the spot where the animal was found dead and the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

“The incident took place in Siyarhan village where villagers found a cow slaughtered Monday morning. The carcass was lying on the roadside. Agitated villagers blocked the Bhadohi-Durgaganj road demanding action. We reached the spot soon after getting the information. We assured the protesters of action against those responsible, after which we managed to clear the road,” said Additional SP, Bhadohi, Sanjay Kumar.

“A sharp-edged object that was probably was used for the slaughtering was recovered from the spot. We have taken three youths of the village into custody and are questioning them. Police force and PAV teams have also been deployed in the area to deal with any law and order situation. There has been no untoward incident so far. There is a possibility that some anti-social elements did this to vitiate the atmosphere,” Kumar said. The SP added that the FIR had been registered under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the matter was being investigated.

