Amid Covid surge, UP Congress postpones ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and across the country, the Congress party has postponed its ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon in the state.

According to news agency ANI, around seven to eight marathons had been scheduled in Noida, Varanasi and other districts of the state for the coming days, which have now been postponed.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was holding marathons across the state as part of its ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I am a girl, and I can fight)’ campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. So far, the Congress has held these 5-km marathons in Meerut (December 19), Jhansi (December 26), Lucknow (28 December) and Bareilly (January 4), with the Jhansi and Lucknow events reportedly drawing over 10,000 runners.

On Tuesday, some girls participating in the long-distance run organised in Bareilly were injured in a stampede-like situation. Following which, an FIR was lodged against Congress district chief Mirza Ashfaque Saqlaini and other unidentified persons.

“Permission was given for 200 children. However, the number of those who actually turned up for the event was much higher,” said City Magistrate Rajiv Pandey.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took suo-moto cognizance of the incident and sent a letter to the Bareilly District Magistrate seeking an action taken report within 24 hours.

However, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi alleged that the notice sent by NCPCR was part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. “The women of UP have been empowered by the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi ji. And that is why the BJP is doing everything to stop the women from participating in UP’s politics. They are using the commission to target us.”