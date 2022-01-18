Uttar Pradesh: Covid-positive BJP MLA booked for ‘roaming outside’

An FIR was registered against sitting BJP MLA Jai Mangal Kannojia in Maharajganj on Monday for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocol by roaming outside even after he tested positive for coronavirus, police said.

The FIR was been registered on a complaint filed by Executive Officer of Maharajganj Nagar Palika Alok Singh at Kotwali Police Station. It was alleged that the MLA from Maharajganj Sadar seat was moving in a group and meeting people in his constituency despite being infected with Covid-19.

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Ravi Kumar Rai said the MLA’s sample was collected on Thursday for Covid-19 test and he was found positive. “The MLA was informed that his test report has returned positive and he needs to be in home quarantine,” he said.

The MLA has been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Charges under the Epidemic Disease Act has also been invoked against him, the officer said.

“It has also been alleged that the MLA made some trips during his quarantine period, but nothing could be confirmed. There is no evidence to support it. The MLA is currently at his residence in Maharaganj,” the SHO said, adding that no other member of the MLA’s family has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Maharajganj reported 65 new cases, taking the number of active patients in the district to 255.

Meanwhile, another BJP MLA and two other candidates were booked in Muzaffarnagar district for violation of poll code and Covid-19 protocols.

Police said BJP MLA Umesh Malik, who is trying to retain his Budhana seat, and his 60 others supporters, were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Representation of the People Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act for the alleged violations. They said the case was registered after people gathered to welcome Malik in Budhana in the district. The Election Commission has banned physical rallies and assembly of people in the state till January 22 due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Separately, BJP candidate Prashant Gurjar and his 30 supporters were booked over a gathering at Miranpur town of the district Sunday, police said. Gurjar’s supporters had gathered in the town to welcome him when he arrived there after being given the poll ticket by the BJP from the constituency.

Also, BSP candidate from Charthawal, Salman Saeed, and dozens of his supporters were booked for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct, officials said.