Depressed, Covid patient jumps to death at Muzaffarnagar hospital: Police

Rajkumar's son, Sudhir, along with other family members and villagers staged a sit-in on the hospital premises, demanding immediate action against those “guilty”.

A 51-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus jumped to death from the fourth floor of the Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. While family members of the deceased person, Rajkumar, have alleged negligence on part of the hospital, police suspect “acute depression” to be the reason behind his taking the extreme step.

Rajkumar’s son, Sudhir, along with other family members and villagers staged a sit-in on the hospital premises, demanding immediate action against those “guilty”. They were pacified after the hospital authorities as well as senior police officers, including SSP Abhishek Yadav, intervened and assured them of action following an inquiry.

According to police, Rajkumar’s body remained untraced for a long time due to the presence of intense fog in the region.

Chief Medical Officer, Muzaffarnagar, Praveen Chopra said: “Rajkumar was a resident of Pachenda Road village in the district and was admitted to the hospital on January 8. He was suffering from breathing distress and tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to the special Covid-19 ward at the medical college in Begrajpur. Today around 2 am, Rajkumar jumped off the hospital building.”

Khatauli Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ashish Pratap Singh, said: “We have talked to other patients in the ward where Rajkumar was admitted. They have told us that he was very depressed after being infected with Covid-19 virus. He used to tell the others that he would not survive. He might have died by suicide following acute depression.”