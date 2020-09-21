Covid deaths cross 5,000 in UP; recovery rate climbs to 80%

At least four other districts – Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut and Gorakhpur – have reported more than 200 Covid fatalities. (Representational)

The week concluding Sunday was a mixed bag for Uttar Pradesh with regard to the Covid situation in the state. On one hand, the Covid fatality count crossed 5,000 with the death of 94 more patients in the last 24 hours, on the other hand, the recovery rate climbed 80 per cent this week. There was a sigh of relief as the active cases dropped further to 65,954 after it had hit the high of 68,122 last Sunday.

There was another positive development as for the first time the number of new Covid cases added in a week was fewer than the preceding week. This week, 42,239 people tested positive, nearly 3,500 fewer than the previous week’s 45,753 cases.

This helped bring down the average weekly growth rate below the 2% mark – a drop of nearly 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, thereby increasing the doubling rate to 36 days from 28 days.

However, the situation remains grim when the number of deaths are accounted. A total of 618 people died this week, up from previous week’s 509 – an increase of nearly 14%. The death rate also showed no decline as it stayed constant at 1.42% even as the seven-day rolling average of deaths gradually increased to 88.

Also, Lucknow continues to be the worst-affected district. It added nearly 7,000 cases this week – the highest among the 75 districts in the state – with 874 new cases added in the last 24 hours. Both on Friday and Saturday, Capital Lucknow had reported over a thousand new cases that took the number of active cases in the district to over 10,000. However, a jump in recovery has brought down the active case count to 9,836 for now, which is, however, almost twice the number of active cases in Kanpur Nagar (4,682 ) – the second worst-affected district.

Lucknow also crossed Kanpur Nagar’s fatality count to record highest Covid deaths at 591. In the past week, Lucknow reported 75 deaths, while Kanpur Nagar 62.

Meanwhile, besides Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, there are six districts with more than 2,000 active cases. They are Prayagraj with 3,485 active cases, Meerut 2418, Gorakhpur 2293 and Varanasi with 2058 active cases. An additional nine districts – Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Muzaffarnagar have more than a thousand active patients.

Even as number of tests increased to nearly 1.5 lakh a day, the test-positivity rate has not shown any drop. Instead, the test-positivity rate stood at 4.08% on Sunday.

New portal to help know test result

Lucknow: For the management and surveillance of coronavirus cases in the state and providing test results to individuals in a timely manner, the state government on Sunday launched a new portal — Unified Covid-19 Portal Application.

“From today, we are providing the facility that an individual can find the test result by entering his/her phone number and then entering the OTP sent to the number. The result can also be downloaded by the individual,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

During the launch, CM Yogi Adityanath said that earlier they were facing problems in contact tracing as people wanted their reports but got wrong addresses and phone numbers. “I have been told that this is an integrated app through which can receive a lot of facilities, including Covid helpline call centre platform, surveillance platform, lab platform, facility platform, integration with the Centre’s application, mobile application, airport traveller platform and state Covid dashboard,” the CM added. ENS

