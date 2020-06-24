Covid cases in Kanpur shelter home: FIR filed for ‘circulating false news’

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for allegedly circulating false information about a shelter home in Kanpur where 57 inmates, including five pregnant girls, tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (File photo) An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for allegedly circulating false information about a shelter home in Kanpur where 57 inmates, including five pregnant girls, tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (File photo)

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for allegedly circulating false information about a shelter home in Kanpur where 57 inmates, including five pregnant girls, tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

According to the FIR, false news about the shelter was circulated on different platforms, including social media and news channels, and the identities of the inmates were disclosed. The five pregnant girls are victims of sexual crimes.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Kanpur’s District Probation Officer Ajeet Kumar. The case was filed at the Swaroop Nagar police station under various sections of the IPC, including 228-A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences etc), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The police have also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Kumar, in his complaint, said despite laws preventing the disclosure of the identity of minors staying at shelter homes, people had revealed information about them, including the places they hail from. False and unverified information about the shelter and the inmates were shared, the probation officer added.

Apart from the inmates, a woman Class 4 employee at the shelter also tested positive.

The shelter houses inmates between 10 and 18 years old. They are kept there on the directions of the District Child Welfare Committee. The remaining 114 girls and 37 employees have been quarantined in a separate building.

Meanwhile, Police said an investigation into Kumar’s complaint had started. However, no one has been arrested yet.

