Covid: Cap on crowd, night curfew in UP, Haryana

Amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of coronavirus in other states, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought back a state-wide night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am from Saturday night. The Haryana government too has imposed similar restrictions in the same time frame from December 25 to January 5.

A list of directions, issued on Saturday, was shared after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting to review Covid-19 preparedness.

In addition, gatherings at public events and weddings have been limited to 200 people. These events have to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, and organisers are required to inform local authorities about these.

The government instructed shopkeepers to not sell products to customers without masks and asked police to regularly patrol markets and other public areas to ensure people abide by Covid protocol.

A government spokesperson said the directions had been issued owing to a rise in Covid cases in other states.

The government asked authorities to test people entering the state and maintain a strict vigil at bus stands, railway stations and airports.

As part of the new directions, Covid monitoring committees in villages and urban areas are likely to be revived. In earlier Covid surges, these committees traced individuals coming from outside, got them tested and ensured their quarantine or isolation.

In Haryana, gatherings of more than 200 people in public places are barred till January 5.

After chairing a meeting to review Covid preparedness, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “In order to curb the spread of omicron, it is necessary to make people aware. Special attention should be paid to ensure that people get vaccinated. The health department should be prepared to deal with Covid cases. On December 23, more than 2 lakh people got the second dose of the vaccine. Apart from this, 30,000-32,000 patients are being tested daily and those found positive are being sent for genome sequencing.”

On Friday, Noida reported 12 cases while Ghaziabad had 9 fresh infections. The total active cases in Noida stand at 47 while in Ghaziabad there are 32 active cases.

Gurgaon reported 48 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest daily spike in over six months, on Friday.