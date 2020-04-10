COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh starts notifying private hospitals

The Secondary education department on Thursday decided to contribute one day salary of its staff to the COVID relief fund. The relief amounts to Rs 20.36 crore. (File) The Secondary education department on Thursday decided to contribute one day salary of its staff to the COVID relief fund. The relief amounts to Rs 20.36 crore. (File)

To strengthen its medical facilities in view of increasing coronavirus cases, the state government is notifying private hospitals that, if need be, the hospitals can be used to treat COVID-19 patients at a five-day notice.

It has so far earmarked six such hospitals and is focusing on districts and cities that lack big hospitals. After earmarking a hospital, officials, depending on the need, will ask it to shift patients to other hospitals and sanitize the premises within five days.

Awasthi said 11.81 lakh workers have received Rs 1000 into their accounts through direct benefit transfer.

The move comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to pool in patients from districts where only one or two coronavirus cases have reported, to ensure better use of medical resources.

“Now, we have started notifying private hospitals in the small cities, where there are no big hospitals. Yesterday (Thursday), six private hospitals were notified. These hospitals would be given five days withing which their patients would be transferred and their premises would be sanitised for use,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

He said, “The isolation beds in the state are 9,442. There are 12,119 quarantine beds available. There are 5,734 symptomatic people are there in quarantine facilities. A total of 412 patients are in isolation wards. The number of persons under surveillance after their return from a foreign country is 63,855, and 43140 of them have completed the 28-day period. The protocol is that if a person is in a quarantine facility and is found positive, we shift him to a hospital isolation ward. Those found negative are kept in quarantine for 14 days after which we request them to stay in home quarantine for another 14 days. We have tested 7,451 samples so far and 6,953 of them are negative.”

As many as 1.25 lakh people are residing in 5,030 shelter homes for quarantine. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an audit of ventilators in government hospitals.

On hotspots

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that Adityanath held a review meeting with senior administrative officers and instructed them not to allow movement, except those of door step delivery and health and sanitation workers, near hotspots in 15 districts.

The Secondary education department on Thursday decided to contribute one day salary of its staff to the COVID relief fund. The relief amounts to Rs 20.36 crore.

