Covid-19: Noida surge pushes UP caseload

A 97-year-old shows victory sign following his recovery from coronavirus, at Nayati Hospital in Agra on Friday. Local authorities called the recovery a ‘ray of hope’ for Covid patients. (PTI) A 97-year-old shows victory sign following his recovery from coronavirus, at Nayati Hospital in Agra on Friday. Local authorities called the recovery a ‘ray of hope’ for Covid patients. (PTI)

With 76 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in the last 24 hours, the state recorded its highest single-day jump of 536 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 12,616 – nearly 4 percent of the total cases in the country.

In the past one week alone, UP has added close to 2,900 to its caseload.

Agra, which reported 10 more cases in the last 24 hours, is now the first district in the state to have recorded over a thousand positive cases of coronavirus. Noida is second with 864 cases till date, and with the present rate of increase – approximately 36 cases being added on an average for the last one week – it is expected to cross 1,000 by the end of this week.

Twenty more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 365. More than 80 people have died in the last four days. Among the fresh deaths, three were reported in Kanpur Nagar, two each in Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and one each in Noida, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Basti, Hapur, Mathura, Maharajganj and Baghpat.

Three districts – Agra with 60 deaths, Meerut with 47 and Kanpur Nagar with 25 – constitute more than 36 per cent of the total fatalities. Among the rest, Ghaziabad, Firozabad and Aligarh have recorded a total of 19 deaths each, followed by Moradabad (13), Basti (11) and Noida (10).

Among the new 536 Covid cases, Kanpur Nagar recorded 32, Bulandshahr 31, Mathura 30, Ghaziabad 27, Bijnor 24, Jaunpur 23, Firozabad 22, Barabanki and Bareilly 19 each, Hamirpur 18, Lucknow 15, Mainpuri 13 and Chitrakoot 10.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, meanwhile, said that 7,609 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 4,642 active Covid-19 cases. The recovery rate in the state is over 60 per cent, he said.

As per the state health officials, out of the 4,642 active cases, more than 75 per cent of does not have any kind of symptom and are completely healthy. A recent data confirmed that less than 90 of the total active 4,363 patients in isolation wards are on oxygen support system and only seven are in need of ventilator facility.

A total of 15,607 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, which is so far the highest in a day, Prasad said, adding that altogether 4,19,994 tests have been done in the state. Prasad said now all 75 districts in the state have coronavirus testing machines.

Prasad said patients who are opting for treatment early are recovering well, while those who are trying to hide or reaching hospitals late are facing complications in the treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd