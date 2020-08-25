Covid-19 in UP: 63 die, govt says all steps being taken to stop preventable deaths

The total positive cases rose to 1,92,382 with an addition of 4,667 in the last 24 hours. Lucknow recorded the highest fresh cases at 749 or 16 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh is on the cusp of surpassing 3,000 fatalities linked to coronavirus after 63 people died on Monday, taking the toll to 2,987. At 13, Kanpur Nagar accounted for over 20 per cent of the fresh deaths — the highest in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate in the state was 1.55 per cent. The national average is 1.85 per cent. “Effort is being made to stop all preventable deaths,” Prasad said.

The total positive cases rose to 1,92,382 with an addition of 4,667 in the last 24 hours. Lucknow recorded the highest fresh cases at 749 or 16 per cent.

Besides Lucknow, 266 fresh cases were reported from Kanpur Nagar, 143 from Moradabad, 138 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 124 from Aligarh, 118 from Saharanpur, 107 from Maharajganj, 106 from Ghaziabad, 104 from Lakhimpur Kheri, and 98 each from Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

Following the recovery of 1,40,107 positive patients, including 4,494 in the past 24 hours, the state now has 49,288 active cases. At least eight districts have more than 1,000 active cases with Lucknow (6966) again leading the chart. It is followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,591), Gorakhpur (2,533) and Prayagraj (2,424).

Chairing a meeting of senior state government officials, CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed them to give special focus on Lucknow and Kanpur and strengthen treatment mechanism in these districts. Stress should be given on contact-tracing and door-to-door survey, he said.

Prasad said the state had tested a record 1,21,553 samples on Sunday. He said that of the 49,288 active cases, 24,482 were in home isolation, 2,134 in private hospitals and 269 in semi-paid L1 plus facilities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd