UP: Court summons SP MPs Azam Khan, ST Hasan in Jaya Prada remark case

A Moradabad court has issued notices to two Samajwadi Party MPs — Azam Khan and Dr ST Hasan — and three others to appear before it on September 8 in a case of alleged derogatory remarks made about actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada in 2019.

Rampur MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Khan is among the three others who have asked to appear before the court.

Notably, both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah are currently lodged at Sitapur district jail in connection with other cases pending against them.

“Rampur police have filed the chargesheet against five persons, including Azam Khan, ST Hasan and Abdullah Khan. On Tuesday, Additional District and Session Judge Punit Kumar Gupta issued notices to all the five persons, directing them to appear before the court on September 8,” said government counsel Mohan Lal Bishnoi, adding that the court summoned them after rejecting discharge application filed by Azam Khan and his son.

According to the government counsel, one of the accused, identified as Azhar, is still on the run and the court has ordered attachment of his properties.

After an initial investigation by Moradabad police, the probe was transferred to Rampur police’s Crime Branch unit. While the chargesheet was filed around two weeks ago, police are yet to submit the voice sample report of the accused.

According to the prosecution, the alleged objectionable remarks were made at an event organised to honour Azam Khan after he defeated Jaya Prada, a former party colleague in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Jaya Prada had contested the elections on a BJP ticket.

Police had lodged a case under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and also under the Information Technology Act.