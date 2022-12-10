scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Court sentences man to death for raping and killing minor

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 13, when the victim went missing from outside her residence.

During probe, the police checked CCTV footage of the area near the victim's house that showed the accused taking the girl along with him. (Representational/File)
A COURT in Mathura on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old tailor to death in connection with the murder and rape of a 10-year-old girl in October. The girl’s body was found in bushes near her residence, police sources said.

On Friday, the accused was brought to the court from jail, where he has been lodged since his arrest in October, amid tight security. “The accused confessed to the crime to the police and during the trial, too. In all, 10 prosecution witnesses were examined by court,” said special district government counsel, Mathura, Alka Upmanyu.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 13, when the victim went missing from outside her residence. After the girl’s family failed to trace her, they went to the local police outpost later in the day to file a missing complaint. Police personnel showed them the clothes of an unidentified girl, whose dead body was found the same day. The father identified the clothes as those of his daughter.

The family then went to the mortuary and identified the body. A case was registered against an unidentified person on charges of rape and murder at the local
police station..

During probe, the police checked CCTV footage of the area near the victim’s house that showed the accused taking the girl along with him. The police picked him up and during questioning, he told them that he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. “The post-mortem report said death occurred due to ante-mortem injuries. Police also got a DNA profile done of the accused. The DNA report was positive,” said Upmanyu.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 04:57:03 am
